Animal Crossing: New Horizons manga is getting localized for the West on September 14th

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular titles on the Nintendo Switch right now. But if you’re interested in experiencing one of Nintendo’s popular franchises in other media forms, an official manga based on the latest entry is getting an English translation this year.

Viz Media announced that the first volume, titled Deserted Island Diary, will release in the West on September 14th. The manga will focus on what the villagers residing on a deserted island are up to. The manga was originally released in Japan in 2020 and currently has two volumes available. Animal Crossing: New Horizons also inspired a separate manga series, with the first chapter debuting in the February 2020 issue of Ciao magazine.

Animal Crossing is no stranger to the manga form, as previous games in the series like New Leaf and Wild World also received manga adaptations. Last year, Nintendo also shared a four-panel comic strip on the Animal Crossing Twitter account.

This year is important for the Animal Crossing series, as the original game celebrates its 20th anniversary. Animal Crossing has always been one of Nintendo’s more popular franchises. Its latest installment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has been met with critical acclaim, and the entry has provided a sense of escapism for many players during lockdowns caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.