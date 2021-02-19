Oppo Find X3 Neo leaks, showing off third handset in upcoming X3 lineup

Images of the unannounced Oppo Find X3 Neo have leaked again, this time giving us our best look yet at the third phone in Oppo’s upcoming Find X3 phone lineup, NieuweMobiel.nl reports. As tipster Evan Blass has subsequently pointed out, the handset appears to be a rebranded version of Oppo’s Reno5 Pro Plus 5G. The phone is expected to be announced next month alongside the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite.

Since the Find X3 Neo is based on an existing phone, we already have a pretty good idea of what its specs might be. These include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display. Around back there are four cameras: a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto, a 16-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro.

The Find X3 Pro, meanwhile, appears to be an all-new device. Blass detailed many of its features in a post on Voice last December, noting that it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and will have a 6.7-inch 1440p display with a dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, but it’ll also be able to wirelessly charge at up to 30W.

The Find X3 Pro’s cameras are particularly interesting. It’s reportedly got a pair of 50-megapixel sensors — one wide-angle and one ultrawide — as well as a 13-megapixel camera with a 2x optical zoom and a 3-megapixel macro camera. According to Blass, this macro camera could offer a 25x zoom, allowing it to work like a microscope. Check out more images of the upcoming phone over on Voice.

Finally there’s the Find X3 Lite, which Blass notes appears to be a rebranded Oppo Reno5 5G. That means it’s likely to have a 6.43-inch 90Hz OLED display and four rear cameras: a 64-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Internally, it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G, and there’s a 4,300mAh battery that’s also capable of 65W fast charging.

All three phones are expected to be announced soon, with a release in April.