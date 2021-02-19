Netflix’s DOTA 2 anime gets a proper teaser trailer full of dragon-fighting action

It’s only been a few days since Netflix announced that it was working on an anime series based on DOTA 2 — DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — but in that time, the streamer has already released a proper teaser trailer that actually shows off the series.
And while the original announcement from earlier in the week showed off just a few seconds of footage, the new trailer is just that — a full-fledged teaser for the series that shows off characters like Davion, the Dragon Knight whose quest will be at the heart of the show, and Princess Mirana (DOTA 2 players will likely recognize both of those names as heroes playable in the popular online game.)
The release of a new trailer this soon makes a certain amount of sense, though, given how little time there’s going to be between the show’s announcement and its release on March 25th.
As previously announced, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be produced by Studio MIR, the group behind Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender, with Ashley Edward Miller (co-writer on X-Men: First Class and Thor) serving as showrunner.
Good lord, my cast. I’ll have much more to say in the next few days but for now let me drop some names on you… @YuriLowenthal @larapulver @TonyTodd54 @TroyBakerVA @AustralianFreya @AlixWiltonRegan @KariWahlgren @sjacobsen22 @ansonmount … their acting on DOTA is just phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/SoB885HEnd— Ashley Edward Miller (@ashmasterzero) February 17, 2021
Miller has also started teasing some of the series’ cast on Twitter, revealing earlier in the week that the show will feature a mix of popular video game voice actors like Yuri Lowenthal, Troy Baker, Alix Wilton Regan, and Kari Wahlgren — fitting, given the franchise’s gaming pedigree — alongside more traditional film and TV actors like Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Tony Todd (Candyman), Anson Mount (Star Trek: Discovery), and Freya Tingley (Once Upon A Time.) More details on the cast and show should also arrive before it releases next month.
Loading comments...