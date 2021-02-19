Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles three of the studio’s more obscure classics

As part of BlizzCon Online’s opening ceremony, Blizzard Entertainment announced a new video game anthology that includes some of the earlier titles created by the World of Warcraft developer. Blizzard Arcade Collection is a compilation featuring three titles developed by Blizzard around the early and mid-1990s.

Blizzard Arcade Collection includes The Lost Vikings, a puzzle platformer that was originally released on SNES in 1993, back when the studio was known as Silicon & Synapse. The game would also see previous ports on other consoles like the Amiga and Game Boy Advance, and was even made available on PC as a free download on Battle.net.

The other games available include another platformer called Blackthorne, which was released originally in 1994 on the SNES, as well as Rock n’ Roll Racing, a vehicular combat racer. And just like The Lost Vikings, both titles would make their way onto Blizzard’s digital storefront as free titles in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Blizzard Arcade Collection is available now on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.