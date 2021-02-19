Street Fighter icons Chun-Li and Ryu are joining Fortnite

Famous video game fighter Chun-Li may not be in the new Mortal Kombat movie, but she and fellow Street Fighter icon Ryu will be playable characters in Fortnite soon. Both Chun-Li and Ryu will be available in Fortnite’s in-game shop on Saturday, February 20th at 7PM ET.

Chun-Li and Ryu aren’t the first video game stars to appear in Fortnite this season — fans have also had the chance to pick up skins based on Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo.

This entire season of Fortnite has been jam-packed with other crossovers, including Tron, G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes, two characters from The Walking Dead, soccer kits from real-world teams, and even the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (who is absolutely adorable in-game). And the game’s last season was a huge Marvel-themed crossover.

As unexpected as Chun-Li and Ryu’s arrivals may be, they’re just another reminder that no brand is safe from Fortnite.