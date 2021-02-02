Apex Legends is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 9th

Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch very soon. Today, EA announced that the portable version of its sci-fi battle royale will debut on Nintendo’s tablet on March 9th.

Chad Grenier, Apex’s game director, says the new version will include “cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.” Apex Legends originally launched in early 2019, and a Switch version was announced last June. It’s developed by Respawn, the studio behind games like Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Switch version launches not long after the game’s eighth season, which launches today. To make up for the difference, EA says that “since we’re launching a few weeks after the start of season eight, Switch players will be granted 30 free levels for their season eight battle pass. For the first two weeks after launch, playing on Switch will also earn you double XP.”

Nintendo’s device is steadily becoming a great portable option for some of the biggest free-to-play multiplayer games around, with Apex joining titles like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Spellbreak.