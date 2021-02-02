Eero’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh router bundle is back down to its Black Friday price

Black Friday 2020 saw many great deals, especially on Eero’s products. If you are looking to improve your Wi-Fi situation at home, Amazon and Best Buy have the Eero 6 mesh router three-pack (which includes one mesh router and two extenders) back down to its Black Friday price of $223, a nice drop from its usual cost of $279.

When planning your setup, keep in mind that while the Eero 6 mesh router includes two Ethernet ports, the two Eero 6 extenders that come in this bundle do not include any. Alternatively, you can buy two Eero 6 routers for $206 if you want to wire Ethernet to your routers across different areas in your home.

21% off The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps; it also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $223 at Amazon

Eneba is offering an incredible deal to US Verge readers who own a PS4 or PS5 gaming console. You can grab a one-year subscription to the gaming service for only $28 by entering the code VERGE28 at checkout.

February is a great month to have an active PS Plus subscription because, starting today, you can grab Control Ultimate Edition for free. And if you own a PS5, a new patch for God of War arrives today, allowing you to run the game at 60fps on Sony’s next-gen console.

25% off PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $45 at Amazon

Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, and so it’s a great time of the year to buy a new television without burning a significant hole in your wallet. Over at Best Buy, you can grab a 75-inch Hisense 4K TV (model H6510) for only $630.

6% off Hisense’s H6510 4K LED TV doesn’t cost a fortune. This TV model ships with Android TV software built in and has three HDMI ports. It’s exclusive to Best Buy. $380 at Best Buy (55-inch)

Discovery Plus, the new streaming service from Discovery, launched last month. If you were interested in getting a subscription or gifting one to someone else, both the six-month and one-year subscriptions are discounted for a limited time. You can get six months for $29 or one-year of Discovery Plus for $59.

If you are looking for a pair of on-ear noise-canceling headphones, the Beats Solo Pro are a good set to consider. Right now, you can get these headphones for only $151 at Best Buy if you buy them in navy blue. Normally, these headphones cost $300.

52% off Our top pick for best on-ear noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro are ideal if you need a durable pair of headphones while you work out. $145 at Woot