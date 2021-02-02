Disney’s bundle that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and ad-free Hulu is widely available

Disney’s latest bundle combining Disney Plus, ad-free Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $18.99 per month is now available. This package was first announced in December 2020, and it actually first started rolling out for new subscribers to Hulu. The news today is that the sign-up page is accessible to more people looking to subscribe. The cheaper bundle that includes Hulu with ads sprinkled in is still available for $12.99 per month.

This is a good value for people who’ve been patiently waiting (since Disney Plus launched in late 2019) for a bundle that includes the ad-free version of Hulu. With this one, you’ll save about $6 per month by getting all three of these services. Purchased outside of a bundle, Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, ESPN Plus is at $5.99, and ad-free Hulu is $11.99 each month. So, it’s like you’re getting the ESPN Plus service for free.

Now is an especially good time to consider jumping on, as Marvel Studios’ debut TV show, WandaVision, is running through its first season and seems to be worth watching. The next big Disney film to hit the service (and theaters simultaneously), Raya and the Last Dragon, will launch on March 5th.