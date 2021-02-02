 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Cyberpunk 2077 security exploit makes installing mods risky business

Custom saves should also be avoided until a patch

By Mitchell Clark
Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has warned players that installing Cyberpunk 2077 mods or custom save files on the PC could pose a security risk (via Kotaku). According to the company’s tweet, there’s apparently a “vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs.” The game’s official mod tools were just released last week.

The company warns users not to install files from unknown sources, though as Kotaku points out, that pretty much rules out all mods unless you can read and understand their code. When you’re dealing with a vulnerability that could potentially lead to arbitrary code running on your computer, it’s probably best not to risk it until a fix is available.

This isn’t the first problem CD Projekt Red has faced with the Cyberpunk mod system — the company also had to ask players to stop installing mods that allowed them to have sex with Keanu Reeves’s character.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...