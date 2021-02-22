Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are now co-hosts of a Spotify-exclusive podcast

Barack Obama is getting into the podcast game. Today, Spotify announced that the former president and rockstar Bruce Springsteen — yes, you read that right — will host a show called Renegades: Born in the USA exclusively for the audio platform. They’ll discuss “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America,” per a press release, and the first two episodes premiere today for both free and premium Spotify users. The first season will contain eight episodes total.

Higher Ground, the production company owned by Michelle and Barack Obama, signed a deal with Spotify in 2019, committing themselves to creating exclusive podcasts for the platform. Renegades is the second of those shows. The Michelle Obama Podcast debuted this past summer on Spotify and was later made available across platforms, including Apple Podcasts. Spotify has said the show was the biggest Spotify Original show “in history,” but it hasn’t shared specific numbers. Presumably, this show will be just as big, if not bigger, giving Spotify even more of a chance to bring people over to its platform for podcasts.