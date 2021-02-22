Netflix’s latest feature automatically downloads shows based on what you like

Netflix is adding a new mobile feature that will automatically download show recommendations and movies based on viewer history. Downloads For You launches globally today for Android users, the company announced.

You’ll need to opt in to use the feature. Once toggled on from the downloads tab, you’ll need to set how much space — 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB — you’ll want to use. More space equals more Netflix recommendations downloaded. TechCrunch reports that although Netflix’s full catalog is available with the feature, some downloads will be limited because of licensing restrictions.

The platform continues to improve its offline watching options; Netflix launched Smart Downloads on Android in 2018, which automatically deletes downloaded episodes after they’ve been watched. Although Downloads For You is currently only available on Android, an iOS version will begin testing soon.