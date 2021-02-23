Google struggles to fix its new Stadia game after shutting down own studios

Google is struggling to fix one of its new Stadia games, after closing down its own in-house game studios earlier this month. Journey to the Savage Planet debuted on Stadia on February 1st, the same day Google shut down its Stadia studios and fired a number of developers.

Journey to the Savage Planet was developed by Typhoon Studios, a studio Google acquired to build out its first-party Stadia titles. Players of the game have found it’s riddled with bugs on Stadia, including game breaking issues that won’t let certain players get past the main menu.

The game launched on Stadia earlier this month

Eurogamer reports that Reddit users have been complaining about the issues for weeks, and it’s not clear who will actually fix it. As employees at Typhoon Studios have either left Google or moved on to new roles, Journey to the Savage Planet players on Stadia have been trying to reach out to Google, and publisher 505 Games. While 505 Games published the game on other platforms, it’s Google that owns all the game code and data according to a support response that Reddit users claim to have received.

That’s left players confused at who will fix the game, and Google has stepped in to promise it’s looking into the issues. “We’re aware of this and our team is diligently working with our partner publisher on a fix,” says the Stadia team on Twitter. A Google employee also posted on the Stadia subreddit to confirm the company is looking into the issues.

It’s not clear when a fix will be available, and the game is still bundled free as part of Google’s Stadia Pro subscription. Journey to the Savage Planet was one of the first games to launch from Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment first party internal development organization. It’s now shaping up to be a memorable last one, too.