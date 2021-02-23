Sony announces next-gen VR headset for the PS5

Sony is working on a next-generation VR headset for the PS5. The headset won’t launch this year, but Sony is announcing early plans to make it available on the PS5 at some point in the future. Sony’s new VR headset will include an improved field of view, resolution, and even a single cord to make it easier to use.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” says Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s head of PlayStation platform and planning. “It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

Sony is also working on a new VR controller, which will use some of the features found in the DualSense PS5 controller. The VR controller will also focus on improving ergonomics. “There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021,” says Nishino. “But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality.”

Sony’s original PlayStation VR headset debuted more than four years ago, and you need a special camera adapter to use it on the PS5. Sony has remained committed to the accessory, and admitted that VR still has a long way to go. With a next-generation headset now in the works, we’ll soon find out what games Sony has planned to improve the future of VR.