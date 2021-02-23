Google is expanding its Password Checkup tool to older devices

Google is expanding its Password Checker feature to older devices, the company announced today. Now, phones and tablets running Android 9 or newer will have access to the feature, which is part of Google’s autofilling password manager and which checks password strength or if any logins have been compromised in a data breach.

It’s part of a new batch of updates Google is rolling out on Android, a list that also includes the ability to schedule text messages to send later on, a new version of TalkBack (Google’s screen reader for Android), and better support for Google Assistant to accomplish tasks even when your phone is locked.

Scheduled text messages are exactly what they sound like: once you’ve updated Google’s Messages app, you’ll be able to tap and hold on the send button for a message to select the date and time that you’d like to send your text. The company envisions the feature as being useful for messaging friends and family members in other time zones. It’ll be available on devices running Android 7 or newer.

A more substantial update, though, is coming to Google’s TalkBack screen reader, which allows blind and low vision users to more easily interact with their phones. In the latest update, Google is adding what is says were some of the most requested features: “more intuitive gestures, a unified menu, a new reading control menu and more.”

Lastly, Google is enhancing Assistant by adding new cards to glance at when you’re interacting with the voice assistant while your phone is locked. The goal is to make it easier to use Assistant to do things like setting alarms, sending texts, or playing a song, even when your phone isn’t in your hand.