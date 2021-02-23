Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch

The very good remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is hitting next-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch this year. The game will launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on March 26th, but there’s no specific release date for the Switch release beyond “2021.” The game was first released last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
On next-gen consoles, you’ll be able to play the game at 120fps at a 1080p resolution or at 60fps in 4K, according to a blog post. (The PS5 and Xbox Series X can run at a native 4K, while the Xbox Series S version can run at 1440p and upscale to 4K.) The next-gen version will also offer spatial audio.
Get ready to drop in and take #THPS 1+2 to the next level on New Platforms Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S - March 26 and on Nintendo Switch™ - Coming 2021. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/NUVbECnx1e— Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 23, 2021
If you already own Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t necessarily be entitled to a free upgrade to the next-gen version, however. Activision spelled out the different upgrade scenarios on its website, but here’s the gist:
- If you own the Digital Deluxe versions of the older-gen games, you can download the next-gen upgrade for free. (Though if you live in Japan, the PS4 to PS5 upgrade will cost 100 yen, according to Activision.)
- If you originally bought the game digitally but don’t have the Digital Deluxe version, you can pay $10 to upgrade to the “Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle,” which includes content from the Digital Deluxe version.
- If you have the physical PS4 version of the game, you will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version, but you’ll need to you have your disc in your console to play the next-gen version.
- If you have the physical Xbox One version, you’re out of luck — there’s no upgrade offer for the Xbox Series X / S version.
