Anker’s MagSafe-compatible battery pack will stick to your iPhone on March 3rd

Anker has released a new MagSafe-compatible battery pack that can attach directly to your iPhone to offer charging without the need for a cable, 9to5Google reports. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank will launch on March 3rd for $39.99, beating Apple’s own rumored MagSafe battery product to market — with one big caveat.

The PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank sports a 5,000mAh battery and Anker’s usual power bank design, including an LED indicator light to let you know how much power is left in the device. The device also features USB-C output for charging with a cable as well. An extra 5,000mAh is a meaningful boost, especially for the smaller iPhone 12 mini, but it’s limited by the device’s lack of MagSafe certification.

Certified devices, like Apple’s own chargers, can charge the iPhone at 15W, while the PowerCore is stuck with slower 5W charging. Its magnets may let it stick where other MagSafe accessories go, but the PowerCore can’t offer the usual MagSafe benefits.

Apple’s been rumored to be developing its own MagSafe battery accessory for iPhones, which would likely be capable of the faster 15W charging times. Apple’s device was initially referenced in the iOS 14.5 beta, but that reference has since been removed. Until that accessory is released (if it ever is), Anker’s new PowerCore seems like a solid option for more convenient wireless charging on the go.

The $39.99 PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank was available for preorder on Amazon but has since gone out of stock. The Verge has reached out to Anker about restocks of the device ahead of its March 3rd launch and will update if we learn more.