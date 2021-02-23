 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Musicians are making funky remixes of the Wii’s Mii Channel song, and they slap

New, 1 comment

I could listen to these all day

By Jay Peters
Image: Alex Moukala

While the Nintendo Wii might be most famous for ushering in an era of motion-based controls for console games, one of its most lasting legacies is the fantastic music in some of its system apps. Remember the Wii Shop Channel song? It’s still so good. And over the past day, producer and composer Alex Moukala has kicked off a trend celebrating another one of the system’s famous songs by making funky remixes of the Mii Channel music.

Here’s the original version if you haven’t heard it in a while:

Now listen to Moukala’s phenomenal take:

Moukala then had the inspired idea to invite other people to make their own versions, and some of the results are fantastic. Here are just a few of the ones I’ve liked:

Game composers have jumped in, too, like Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes:

And Celeste composer Lena Raine:

I could honestly add a dozen more tweets here. Every single one of these that I have listened to has been awesome. I highly encourage you to check out the #MiiChannelJam hashtag on Twitter and Moukala’s Twitter profile where he has been sharing a lot of great contributions.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...