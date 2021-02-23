Musicians are making funky remixes of the Wii’s Mii Channel song, and they slap

While the Nintendo Wii might be most famous for ushering in an era of motion-based controls for console games, one of its most lasting legacies is the fantastic music in some of its system apps. Remember the Wii Shop Channel song? It’s still so good. And over the past day, producer and composer Alex Moukala has kicked off a trend celebrating another one of the system’s famous songs by making funky remixes of the Mii Channel music.

Here’s the original version if you haven’t heard it in a while:

Now listen to Moukala’s phenomenal take:

Mii Channel Music is funky — Alex Moukala February 22, 2021

Moukala then had the inspired idea to invite other people to make their own versions, and some of the results are fantastic. Here are just a few of the ones I’ve liked:

Mii Channel Music is Funky (with a silly guitar solo too)

Mii Channel Music is Funky (with a silly guitar solo too)

thanks for the jams @alex_moukala!! #MiiChannelJam — RichaadEB February 22, 2021

Jumping on the #MiiChannelJam train by @alex_moukala



Jumping on the #MiiChannelJam train by @alex_moukala

(Sorry about the mix! Still figuring out how to record from the electric harp) — Harpsona (Nile), PhD February 23, 2021

Game composers have jumped in, too, like Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes:

And Celeste composer Lena Raine:

mii channel music is funky ...and synthy! #MiiChannelJam



mii channel music is funky ...and synthy! #MiiChannelJam

(thanks @alex_moukala for the invite & funky lunch break jams ) — lena ⭐ raine February 22, 2021

I could honestly add a dozen more tweets here. Every single one of these that I have listened to has been awesome. I highly encourage you to check out the #MiiChannelJam hashtag on Twitter and Moukala’s Twitter profile where he has been sharing a lot of great contributions.