Samsung now lets you return a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip foldable after 100 days

Samsung is extending the return period for its newest foldable phones to 100 days, the company announced on Tuesday. That means buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Z Flip 5G can purchase either device, use it for more than three months, and return it for a full refund. Samsung is calling this new program “Buy and Try,” and it’s the first time the company has launched a return initiative as generous as this for its mobile phones. The prior return window was 15 days.

“This new initiative will help consumers try and see if a foldable device is right for them, as part of Samsung’s commitment to making foldable devices more accessible for everyone,” a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement. Samsung says the program is launching today for purchases of either device made through its website and will run until April 1st.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is technically the fourth iteration of the company’s foldable line, and it released last fall as a vastly improved version of the original (and severely flawed) Galaxy Fold. It costs $1,999.99, though Samsung is currently selling the device on its website for $1,499.99 with an eligible trade-in.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Samsung’s third take on a foldable phone. Following a discount, it now retails for $1,199.99, though Samsung says you can get one for as cheap as $649.99 with an eligible trade-in. Both store pages for the devices on Samsung’s website carry notices of the new 100-day return offer.