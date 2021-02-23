GameStop’s CFO has resigned because of course he did

GameStop CFO Jim Bell has resigned, and will be leaving the video game retailer for good on March 26th. That’s just over a month from now. GameStop also announced a “succession plan,” just in case it can’t immediately find anyone suitable to accelerate a mall-based video game retailer’s transformation into the post-pandemic future. We can only speculate on the reasons for his departure, but let’s just come out and say what everyone is thinking: STONKS!

It’s not like he had a falling-out with the company: “Mr. Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices,” writes GameStop in this SEC filing.

What I want to know: did the Tendieman come for Bell? If not, perhaps he can still get a producer credit on the umpteen GameStock films, or a nice book deal.