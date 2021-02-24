The Xbox Series X and S are available at GameStop

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have been available to purchase since last fall, but actually finding one to buy has been extremely difficult. If you are looking to buy either console, GameStop has both models in stock, and they are available for preorder while supplies last.

Regardless of which console you buy, you may want to consider picking up a few accessories that will help you get the most out of your new gadget, most notably an additional controller if you are playing a game with a local co-op with a friend or family member.

As far as storage goes, both consoles have rather limited storage. If you plan to download some older games that do not take full advantage of the next-gen hardware and don’t want to deplete your limited SSD storage, you can grab an external hard drive. You can buy a 4TB external hard drive from Seagate for $100, and it includes two months of Xbox Game Pass, a Netflix-like digital video game subscription service for Xbox consoles. Or you can buy three months of Xbox Game Pass if you don’t have any games you’re interested in buying yet.

| Image: Seagate Seagate Game Drive For Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive $100 Prices taken at time of publishing. A 4TB hard drive is ideal for storing older Xbox games if you plan to play them on the Xbox Series X / S. Also includes a two-month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. $100 at Amazon

Of course, you can also upgrade your SSD as well, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Seagate is the only one with an SSD expansion card compatible with both consoles. Additionally, the SSD expansion card only comes in 1TB, and it is very expensive, costing $220.