Pokémon’s 25th anniversary: celebrating more than two decades of pocket monsters

In 1996, a pair of cute monster-collecting roleplaying games launched on the Game Boy, giving birth to one of the biggest entertainment franchises on the planet. Over the last 25 years, Pokémon has continued to be a massively popular RPG series, but it has also spawned plentiful spinoff games, movies, shows, and more — from the early days of Red and Blue to the phenomenon of Pokémon Go to the surprise hit Detective Pikachu. At The Verge, we’re using this anniversary as a chance to explore how Pokémon evolved over the years and where it may be headed.
Feb 22, 2021, 9:00am EST
-
February 24
Pokémon makes an intimidating genre approachable
A gateway to the RPG genre
-
February 23
Pokémon’s spinoffs are the series at its most adventurous
Games like Snap, Go, and Sleep helped shape the franchise
-
February 22
Pokémon is a huge hit because it’s cooperative
Twenty-five years later, that’s still the case