Ring’s top-of-the-line doorbell gets a big upgrade

Ring has announced the latest model in its line of video doorbells, the Video Doorbell Pro 2. The Pro 2 is a new top-of-the-line model that comes with a number of enhancements over its predecessor, including a taller field of view and enhanced motion detection capabilities. It is available to preorder for $249.99 starting today, with shipments expected to begin on March 31st, 2021.

The most significant update for the Pro 2 is its new square video capture. First popularized by Google’s Nest Hello and adopted by many other video doorbells, this field of view makes it possible to see who is at your door from head to toe. It also makes it possible to see when packages are left on the ground in front of the doorbell. The Pro 2 captures a 1536 x 1536 pixel image and is the first Ring model to not use the traditional 16:9 wide view.

The second big upgrade is in the Pro 2’s motion detection. Ring is calling this new feature “3D Motion Detection” and says it allows you to “pin point the location and time a motion event begins.” In addition, a new Bird’s Eye View shows you a top-down image of the motion detected, letting you see where someone traversed your property from above. Ring says it’s possible to customize the specific point where the new motion detection and video recording begins, thanks to new radar sensors on the Pro 2. You can also customize other motion and privacy zones, much like you can do with Ring’s other cameras.

Ring also says the Pro 2’s audio features have been improved with an array microphone, and new preset replies can be set for when you’re not home. Those who subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan can utilize Alexa Greetings, which offers a more advanced answering machine service.

Like the prior Video Doorbell Pro, the Pro 2 is a wired model and does not use a battery. That means you need to have doorbell wiring in place or be willing to wire power to it if you want to install it at your door.

Competition in the video doorbell space has heated up a bit in the past few years, with a number of new entrants bringing innovative features to the space. Ring, which can be credited with popularizing the idea of a video doorbell, has mostly been criticized for its privacy policies and police partnerships over the past few years. That hasn’t stopped it from being the most common video doorbell and the de facto brand when people think of this product category. The Pro 2 is Ring’s answer to a lot of those new competitors, and it will be interesting to see how it performs once we’re able to give it a test.