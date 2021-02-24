Amazon Luna cloud gaming now available on Fire TVs without an invite

Amazon’s cloud-gaming service, Luna, is now available to try for free in the US on select Fire TV devices without an invitation, the company has announced. Luna launched in early access last year, as an invitation-only service. Originally, customers also needed an invite to buy the Luna Controller, but Amazon now says it’s available to everyone.

Amazon’s FAQ says that users can get access to Luna on Fire TV by simply downloading the app. A list of Fire TV devices that are compatible with Luna is available on this Amazon support page. These include the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd & 3rd generation), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV (3rd generation), Fire TV Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition.

“If you don’t have a Fire TV you can still request an invitation to access Luna”

Signing up for Luna gets you a 7-day free trial of the Luna Plus channel, which costs $5.99 a month thereafter during early access and includes games like Control, Metro Exodus, and Grid. There’s also a Ubisoft Plus channel subscription for $14.99 a month which includes titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

As well as Fire TV devices, Luna’s early access is also available on Windows, Mac, select Android devices, and web browsers on iPhone, iPad, Windows, and Mac, but only after receiving an invitation. “If you don’t have a Fire TV you can still request an invitation to access Luna at amazon.com/Luna,” Amazon’s post reads. The service is currently limited the US mainland, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and US territories.