Nothing taps Teenage Engineering to design upcoming products

Swedish electronics house Teenage Engineering, best known for its range of beautifully designed audio products, is working with Nothing on its upcoming product releases. Nothing is the new consumer tech brand from ex-OnePlus exec Carl Pei. Pei says that Teenage Engineering is one of Nothing’s founding partners, and will drive the design aesthetic at his new company.

Pei says that he’s already worked with Teenage Engineering to create a product roadmap “that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision.” Nothing’s first product is a pair of wireless earbuds, due for release this summer. It’ll be curious to see what design cues they take from Teenage Engineering’s M-1 headphones.

Nothing says that Teenage Engineering’s co-founder and CEO Jesper Kouthoofd will serve as creative lead and “visionary behind Nothing’s design world,” while Tom Howard, Teenage Engineering’s vice head of design, will be Nothing’s head of design. “After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world,” said Kouthoofd.

As a reminder of the kinds of products Teenage Engineering has put out over the years, check out the OB-4, a radio/instrument/speaker hybrid which had an endless looping tape built in, letting you manually rewind anything played on the speaker. There was also its range of $89 mini synths with sounds from retro Capcom titles, or the modular synthesizers it released the previous year.