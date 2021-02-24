You can now embed Pinterest Pins in Microsoft Word and OneNote

Microsoft is now allowing Word for web and OneNote users to embed Pinterest Pins into their documents. The new feature lets Pinterest users paste a URL of any Pin into a OneNote page or Word document to render it as interactive content. This adds a new way to create pages, sections, or notebooks full of Pinterest content in OneNote.

The embeds also work in Word, but only on the web version right now. You can embed Pinterest content into a Word document online, and it will be displayed when you open the document on the mobile or web versions of Word.

Microsoft is targeting this new feature at schools and students, particularly the OneNote embeds for Pinterest. “Over the past few years, we have heard many requests for a Pinterest integration with OneNote,” explains Mike Tholfsen, a product manager on Microsoft’s education team.

The Pinterest support for Word and OneNote follows similar integration in Microsoft’s Edge browser. Microsoft built Pinterest support directly into its new Collections feature inside Edge last year, allowing Pinterest users to export these collections of links, images, and text directly to Pinterest.

Microsoft has also reportedly been trying to acquire Pinterest recently. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that the software maker had approached Pinterest in recent months about a deal but that talks aren’t currently active.