HP is buying gaming accessory brand HyperX for $425 million

HP has announced that it is acquiring gaming peripheral company HyperX for $425 million. The purchase will give HP a major foothold in the gaming accessory market.

This transaction will result in HP buying the HyperX brand from Kingston, the current owner, but HP notes in the announcement post that “Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.”

HP has been making strides to enter the gaming peripheral space for the last several years under the Omen brand, but it has not gained much traction compared to competitors such as Corsair, Logitech, and Razer.

HP told The Verge that the Ngenuity companion app used for some HyperX accessories will continue to exist and will not be rolled into the Omen Control Center software used at this time.

HyperX is one of the most notable brands in this market, with gaming accessories including its line of Cloud headsets, which are among the bestselling gaming headsets right now. Gaming headsets aside, HyperX’s portfolio has a variety of gaming accessories from gaming keyboards to microphones. Most recently, HyperX announced its first 60 percent mechanical gaming keyboard.