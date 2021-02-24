Cyberpunk 2077’s next big patch delayed to second half of March after studio hack

Cyberpunk 2077’s next big patch has been delayed following developer CD Projekt Red’s disclosure that it fell victim to a ransomware attack earlier this month. The next big patch, 1.2, is now scheduled for a release sometime in the second half of March.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time,” CD Projekt Red said via the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in an extremely buggy state, which led Sony to take the drastic step of removing the game from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red has released numerous updates and hotfixes since launch in an attempt to address issues, and it sounds as if patch 1.2 could be the most significant yet. “Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates,” CD Projekt Red said. The studio is also working on free DLCs and a free next-gen console update.

Hackers reportedly accessed source code from some of CD Projekt Red’s games, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3, as well as internal company documents. The hackers reportedly sold the data they stole at auction.