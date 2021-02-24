The next Spider-Man movie will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home

The next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will be out only in theaters on December 17th, 2021.

The announcement was revealed on Twitter on Wednesday.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon teased fans on Tuesday by posting separate joke titles for the movie on Instagram: Holland’s: Spider-Man: Phone Home, Zendaya’s: Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Batalon’s: Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. While the jokes may have been frustrating, the differing titles may also be hinting at the rumors that the movie will take place in some kind of Spider-Man live-action film multiverse.

There have even been reports that a few fan-favorite characters from past movies are coming back, lending further credence to the multiverse rumors. Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus (from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies), for example, and Jamie Foxx will be back Electro (from the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies). And Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the time-bending and multiverse-seeing superhero Doctor Strange, is set to appear in the movie as well.

In a recently published Esquire interview, Holland denied that Maguire and Garfield would be appearing in the new movie — but we just don’t know if that’s a clever ruse to hide what would be two mind-melting cameos.