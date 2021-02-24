Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Mighty Ducks get Disney Plus release dates

Disney Plus is getting a ton of new shows in the next few months, with Disney releasing the schedule of premiere dates for new original shows for March through July.

Along with shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which has already been announced for March 19th, the new list also gives concrete release dates for notable series including The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on March 26th; Star Wars: The Bad Batch on May 4th (also known as “Star Wars Day”); High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 on May 14th; Loki (which had been originally slated for May) on June 11th; and the Monster’s Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work on July 2nd.

The list doesn’t include a few major shows that have been announced for 2021, though, including The Book of Boba Fett (which likely won’t arrive until December), Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and the animated What If...? — all of which are likely planned for release in the second half of the year.

The full release schedule of newly announced shows for Disney Plus can be found below:

March:

March 19th – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26th – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April:

April 16th – Big Shot

May:

May 4th – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14th – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2

June:

June 11th — Loki

June 11th – Zenimation season 2

June 25th – The Mysterious Benedict Society

July: