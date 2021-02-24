Tubi inks anime streaming deal with One Piece studio Toei Animation

Tubi, the free streaming service run by Fox Entertainment, has struck a deal with Toei Animation to bring some of the studio’s work to the platform. The deal includes six One Piece TV specials that will come to the streaming service as well as episodes from anime shows including One Piece, Slam Dunk, and Dr. Slump.
Dr. Slump is an anime adaptation of a manga done by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball (which the show sometimes crosses over with). According to the press release, the version on Tubi will be the first time the show has been available to stream in the US with English subtitles. Looking up the show online shows how hard it’s been to access, with fans talking about a not-well-done DVD release. Having it available to stream, especially for free, should make it easier for hardcore Dragon Ball fans to get a taste of some of its creator’s earlier work.
The full list of content in the deal includes episodes from:
- One Piece
- Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho
- Saint Seiya: Hades
- Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro
- Slam Dunk
- Dr. Sump
As well as the six One Piece TV specials:
- 3D2Y
- Episode of Sabo
- Adventure of Nebulandia
- Heart of Gold
- Episode of East Blue
- Episode of Skypiea
If you’ve been meaning to watch anything from the list, keep an eye on Tubi. The shows should be available soon for free — but as always, they’ll come with ads.
