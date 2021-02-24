AMD is announcing a new Radeon RX 6000 GPU in March

AMD has announced a new hardware event for next month, where the company plans to unveil the next GPU in its Radeon RX 6000 line of cards. The presentation will air on March 3rd at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

Like other GPUs in the RX 6000 series, this new model will use the RDNA 2 architecture, including real-time, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. AMD’s announcement of a new GPU presentation comes just one day before sales kick off for Nvidia’s affordable RTX 3060 GPU at select retailers.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

AMD debuted the Radeon RX 6000 line of graphics cards in late October, with the GPUs serving as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s RTX 30 cards. Currently, the RX 6000 consists of three GPUs: the flagship RX 6900 XT, the $649 RX 6800 XT, and the RX 6800, which is the most affordable of the trio at $579.

With the announcement of a new RX 6000 card coming, we anticipate that, like other GPUs in this series, it will sell out quickly. In January, AMD told The Verge that within the first quarter of 2021, it expects to sell more of its own RX 6000 cards through its website, which is bittersweet news considering the RX 6000 has been difficult to buy.