Reddit seems to be back after crashing as GME soared

Reddit seems to be recovering after what its status page called a “major outage”. For about an hour, users who tried to load the site as it was down were met with a blank white page.

The site seems to have gone down after GameStop stock shot up 100 percent in late hours of trading on Wednesday. One of Reddit’s most controversial communities, r/WallStreetBets, has championed the stock and was intensely active after the surge. At the moment, it’s unclear if the two are related, but the subreddit seemed to be getting a lot of heavy traffic right before Reddit began crashing.

As of 5PM ET, the site seems to be reliably accessible, if a bit slow to respond. Downdetector reports are falling rapidly, indicating that most people are starting to be able access the site again, and we here at the Verge have been able to load the site as well. The status page also shows the site as “Operational.”

Resolved: We're sounding the all clear! This incident is resolved. https://t.co/7y8D9F3AgI — reddit status (@redditstatus) February 24, 2021

Update February 24th, 5:07PM ET: Reddit is now back up and operational.