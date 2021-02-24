Shows based on Italian Job, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, and more heading to Paramount Plus

A series based on Michael Caine’s 1969 Italian Job is in the works for Paramount Plus.

The original film was remade in 2003 and starred Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Ed Norton, and Jason Statham. Donald De Line, one of the producers of the 2003 remake, will work on the show in some capacity, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is just one of several shows that will head to Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’s new streaming service. The other shows announced include Love Story, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, and The Parallax View, according to the Reporter.

These new shows join a series of shows already announced for the streaming platform. The Offer, a limited series based on the making-of process behind The Godfather; Lioness, a show about a young marine who is recruited to befriend a terrorist in order to bring down the organization; a reimagining of MTV’s Behind The Music; a documentary series based on FBI profilers; a revival of BET’s The Game; a new SpongeBob SquarePants series called Kamp Koral; and a new version of The Real World. More original series are expected to be announced as the event progresses.

Paramount Plus will be released on March 4th.