Watch the trailer for the Rugrats reboot headed to Paramount Plus

A Rugrats reboot is headed to the new streaming service Paramount Plus this spring, ViacomCBS announced today. The show is described as a “reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit,” and you can see a preview of the new CG-animated style in this trailer:

But even though the animation might look different, many of the characters should sound the same — Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and Phil and Lil DeVille will all be voiced by their original voice actors.

The new show is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, according to a press release.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The original show debuted in August 1991, and was a staple of my childhood. I’m curious to see how this reboot turns out.