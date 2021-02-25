Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a huge PS5 update with a new Yuffie episode

The world of Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting bigger with a new episode featuring new characters — like Yuffie Kisaragi — and big quality-of-life changes for the PlayStation 5, called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The PS5 version of the game will include a “brand-new episode” that has players play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi on a mission to infiltrate the Shinra Corporation. Alongside the new content, the PS5 version is getting an update adding faster load times, a performance mode (that targets 60fps gameplay), and a graphics mode for 4K. There’s also a new photo mode.

Existing PS4 owners of the original Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 will get the PS5 version for free but will have to pay extra for the additional Yuffie content, according to the announcement.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched in April 2020 for PlayStation 4, the first of a still-unknown number of entries in an episodic retelling of the original game. It focused entirely on Midgar — a sprawling city that made up only a few hours in the PlayStation version of Final Fantasy VII. On top of re-creating the game’s entire world, fleshing out its characters, and adding entirely new storylines and characters, VII Remake also hinted at major changes in the game’s canonized story.

In June 2019, producer Yoshinori Kitase said that work on the next installment had already begun; details about it have been scarce. Square Enix later registered several trademarks, including “Ever Crisis” and “The First Soldier,” that suggested additional tie-ins or remakes in the Final Fantasy VII universe.