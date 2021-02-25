Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics card

Nvidia’s new RTX 3060 will be available to purchase starting on Thursday, February 25th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Unlike other GPUs in the RTX 30 series, Nvidia is not making a Founder’s Edition of the RTX 3060, but other manufacturers like EVGA and Gigabyte are making their own iterations of the RTX 3060. The price is said to be $329, but as has been the case for the past year, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to find it available for that. Retailers that have posted listings are already marking up 3060 cards to $390 or more, which is much closer in price to the step-up 3060 Ti.

The Verge’s Sean Hollister reviewed EVGA’s iteration of the RTX 3060 and noted in his review that although the GPU’s price makes it more competitive to buy, you’re sacrificing more than a little bit of performance compared to the RTX 3060 Ti.

So far, Best Buy and Micro Center are the only retailers that have put listings up for the RTX 3060. We will continue to update the list of cards and retailers selling them as they become available.

You may also be able to find it at Amazon, Nvidia, Newegg, and Adorama in the US; Currys and Ebuyer in the UK; or Best Buy CA if you live in Canada.