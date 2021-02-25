Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics card

Nvidia’s new RTX 3060 will be available to purchase starting on Thursday, February 25th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Unlike other GPUs in the RTX 30 series, Nvidia is not making a Founder’s Edition of the RTX 3060, but other manufacturers like EVGA and Gigabyte are making their own iterations of the RTX 3060. The price is said to be $329, but as has been the case for the past year, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to find it available for that. Retailers that have posted listings are already marking up 3060 cards to $390 or more, which is much closer in price to the step-up 3060 Ti.
The Verge’s Sean Hollister reviewed EVGA’s iteration of the RTX 3060 and noted in his review that although the GPU’s price makes it more competitive to buy, you’re sacrificing more than a little bit of performance compared to the RTX 3060 Ti.
So far, Best Buy and Micro Center are the only retailers that have put listings up for the RTX 3060. We will continue to update the list of cards and retailers selling them as they become available.
BEST BUY NVIDIA RTX 3060 LISTINGS
- EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3060 for $380
- MSI’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 3X for $500
- PNY’s GeForce RTX 3060 single fan GPU for $625
- PNY’s GeForce RTX 3060 dual fan GPU for $630
MICRO CENTER NVIDIA RTX 3060 LISTINGS
- EVGA's GeForce RTX 3060 for $390
- MSI’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X for $485
- Asus’ TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 for $490
- Zotac’s GeForce RTX 3060 for $500
- Asus’ ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 for $510
- MSI’s GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X for $515
You may also be able to find it at Amazon, Nvidia, Newegg, and Adorama in the US; Currys and Ebuyer in the UK; or Best Buy CA if you live in Canada.