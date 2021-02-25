PS5 is again in stock at Target

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest gaming console and just like Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S it’s in high demand and limited supply. If you are looking to buy a PS5, you have a shot at securing the $500 model with a disc drive right now at Target, while supplies last.

PlayStation 5 $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, priced at $499.99. Compared to the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, this console includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $500 at Target

After you secure your PS5 (or if already own one), you should consider picking up a few items that will help you get the most out of your next-gen console. One such accessory is an additional DualSense controller in the event one controller’s battery dies and you want to keep playing but prefer not to be tethered by the charging cable.

A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus is also good to pick up if you have yet to renew your membership or are new to the service. There are a few benefits to having an active subscription to Sony’s online gaming service. Most notably, PS5 users have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital library of “generation-defining” games released on the PS4.