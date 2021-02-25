How to watch Sony’s State of Play live stream today

PlayStation fans, rejoice. Sony is hosting the first State of Play live stream of 2021 today. The 30-minute presentation will feature 10 new games coming to the PS4 and PS5, along with updates on some upcoming third-party and indie games that appeared at Sony's PS5 showcase last June.

Sony has not unveiled what games will be announced during today’s event, but the company has a ton of highly anticipated games slated to launch this year and possibly into 2022. These include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will launch exclusively on the PS5 on June 11th, and Horizon Forbidden West, which is expected to come out sometime this year on the PS4 and PS5.

WHEN DOES THE PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY EVENT START?

The live stream starts today, February 25th, at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY?

We have the embedded live stream at the top of this post, so you can stay here and watch it when it begins. Alternatively, you can head to the official PlayStation YouTube channel or the PlayStation Twitch account to watch today’s event.