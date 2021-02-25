Amazon Music is now available on Google TV and Android TV

Amazon Music is finally coming to Google’s set-top box operating systems, with a new app rolling out for Google TV (currently just available on the latest Chromecast) and Android TV starting today.

The app will function similarly to Amazon Music on other devices. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited (which costs $7.99 per month for Prime members or $9.99 per month) will be able to access the full music library, similar to Spotify or Apple Music. Regular Prime Members will get access to a curated list of songs and playlists, while users without any subscriptions will get access to Amazon Music’s ad-supported options.

It’s by no means the first music app on Google’s hardware — in addition to Google’s own offerings, services like Spotify and Tidal also have apps there — but it’s a useful option for anyone subscribing to Amazon’s service.

The rollout of Amazon Music on Google’s smart TV hardware is particularly notable given that Amazon and Google had previously spent years, back in 2017 and 2018, feuding over content services for their products. That fight resulted in things like Amazon pulling Prime Video from Google devices and Google pulling YouTube from Amazon hardware. The two companies had mostly made up by 2019, though, when YouTube and Prime Video apps returned to Amazon and Google’s hardware.

Still, the fact that Google is willing to tolerate a direct competition like Amazon Music (which faces squarely up against YouTube Music) is a good sign that the companies have turned over a new leaf.

The new Amazon Music app is available today in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.