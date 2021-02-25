Final Fantasy VII Remake’s amazing soundtrack hits Spotify and Apple Music tomorrow

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s soundtrack will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and other music subscription services tomorrow, February 26th, Square Enix announced on Thursday. It will have an eye-popping (ear-popping?) 156 tracks, according to a press release.

The game’s soundtrack was an excellent reimagining of the original game’s iconic music, and I frequently listen to it via random YouTube videos. The official arrival on streaming services should make listening to it much easier.

We know you've been waiting a little while for this...



From February 26th, the @FinalFantasy VII Remake Soundtrack will be available on online music subscription services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited! pic.twitter.com/IKSSOEhAxW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

The news arrives alongside a flood of other Final Fantasy VII-related announcements. Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a PS5 patch with big quality-of-life changes and a new episode focused on Yuffie Kisaragi, an optional party member from the original game. Square Enix also announced Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, a new mobile battle royale game that’s set to hit Android and iOS later this year. It’s also developing Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, yet another mobile game that looks to be another remake of the original Final Fantasy VII and includes elements of spinoffs like Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. Ever Crisis is scheduled to debut in 2022.

At this rate, there may soon be 156 Final Fantasy VII remakes.