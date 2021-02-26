Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are getting remakes for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl will be remade for Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company announced the news today during a special Pokémon Presents broadcast. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch in late 2021.

Diamond and Pearl launched in 2006 for Nintendo DS. The game introduced the Sinnoh region, home to pokémon such as Bidoof, Luxio, Drifloon, and Arceus. The updated versions have a cute, chibified look, though both are “faithful remakes” of the originals. A trailer released alongside the news today teases familiar locations and faces in the Switch version, as well as some quality of life upgrades. Pokémon Home developer Ilca is working on both games alongside longtime Game Freak director Junichi Masuda .

There’ve been rumors of Diamond and Pearl remakes online for the past few weeks. This year marks the games’ 15th anniversary, alongside Pokémon’s overall 25th anniversary. The company has been celebrating with virtual concerts featuring Katy Perry and Post Malone.

The Pokémon Company also announced an open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, for Switch today.