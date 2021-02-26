Vergecast: 2021 plans for Spotify, Paramount Plus, and 5G

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast The Vergecast, our chat show to discuss this week in tech news featuring our reporters and editors.

This week, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn start off the show with Verge reporter Allison Johnson to discuss the state of 5G in America: T-Mobile bringing back their unlimited 5G plan with no throttling, the results of the C-band spectrum auction, and whether Dish is serious about building a 5G network.

Verge senior reporter Ashley Carman returns to the show to discuss Spotify’s big event this week announcing its plans for helping podcasters and artists make money, Twitter’s new substantial product features like the all-new Super Follow, and The Verge’s Apple Fitness Plus review.

Finally, Verge reporter Julia Alexander jumps in to talk about Paramount Plus’ streaming catalog and how it stacks up against the competition.

You can listen to the full Vergecast discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.