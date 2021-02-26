Vergecast: 2021 plans for Spotify, Paramount Plus, and 5G

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast The Vergecast, our chat show to discuss this week in tech news featuring our reporters and editors.
This week, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn start off the show with Verge reporter Allison Johnson to discuss the state of 5G in America: T-Mobile bringing back their unlimited 5G plan with no throttling, the results of the C-band spectrum auction, and whether Dish is serious about building a 5G network.
- What is 5G, and why is it kind of bad right now?
- Dish is confident in its plan to offer 5G in its first major cities by end of Q3 2021
- T-Mobile just brought back a true unlimited data plan with 5G and no throttling
- T-Mobile has 5G leverage and isn’t afraid to use it
- Verizon and AT&T spent big in FCC C-band auction for 5G ...
- The Terrible T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Must Be Undone
Verge senior reporter Ashley Carman returns to the show to discuss Spotify’s big event this week announcing its plans for helping podcasters and artists make money, Twitter’s new substantial product features like the all-new Super Follow, and The Verge’s Apple Fitness Plus review.
- Spotify CEO Daniel Ek explains how the company plans to help artists (and itself) make money
- Spotify HiFi is a lossless streaming tier coming later this year
- Twitter announces paid Super Follows to let you charge for tweets
- Twitter planning a feature to let you auto-block and mute abusive accounts
- Apple Fitness Plus review
Finally, Verge reporter Julia Alexander jumps in to talk about Paramount Plus’ streaming catalog and how it stacks up against the competition.
- Everything to know about Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’s new version of CBS All Access
- Paramount Plus is proof we’ve hit peak streaming
- Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Paramount Plus first before heading to Nickelodeon
- Nickelodeon creates Avatar Studios to create new Avatar, Legend of Korra content
- Watch the trailer for the Rugrats reboot headed to Paramount Plus
- Shows based on Italian Job, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, and more heading to Paramount Plus
- Frasier revival in development for Paramount Plus
You can listen to the full Vergecast discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
Loading comments...