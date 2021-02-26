Watch three minutes of New Pokémon Snap gameplay

During today’s Pokémon Presents presentation, the company unveiled new gameplay footage for New Pokémon Snap, the long-awaited sequel to the N64 classic. The new footage showed off the lush and colorful settings that you will explore across the Lental region.

New Pokémon Snap will have players assuming the role of a pokémon photographer who will collaborate with the region’s pokémon expert, Professor Mirror, and his assistant Rita to observe pokémon in their natural habitats. Gameplay remains similar to its predecessor but introduces some new mechanics, such as a photo-sharing feature that will allow you to share your photos online, plus a ranking system so you can compete with other players across the globe.

The new footage is just one of many announcements presented. The Pokémon Company also announced it was working on a few projects focused on the fourth generation of Pokémon titles, this includes remakes for the original DS titles and Pokémon Legends: Arceus: an open-world RPG set in the Sinnoh region that takes place long before the other Pokémon titles.

New Pokémon Snap will release on April 30th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.