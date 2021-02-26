Shadow and Bone’s first trailer teases Netflix’s next big hit

Netflix is constantly looking for its next big franchise hit — a new Stranger Things or The Witcher. And the trailer for Shadow and Bone teases that the upcoming fantasy series could be next.

The first trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of the series showcases the series’ main protagonist, Alina, a map maker who discovers that she harbors a special power that can prevent the world from being swallowed up in darkness threatened by a terrifying sea-of-sorts called the Fold.

Shadow and Bone is Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy series that has swept readers by storm. The book, which introduces readers to the Grisha universe — a world inhabited by special people who practice a form of spell work known as small sciences — has become immensely popular on sites like Tumblr and TikTok.

Fantasy, especially series that focus on teenage and young adult characters, is a genre that every network and streamer is trying to dominate. Whether it’s a Percy Jackson series on Disney Plus or His Dark Materials on HBO, figuring out what the next big fantasy obsession is in a post-Game of Thrones world has become a race. It makes sense; shows like The Witcher and Stranger Things are immensely popular, and fantasy worlds allow studios and networks to create full-fledged franchises.

For example, the Grisha universe was originally made up of a trilogy — Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, and Ruin and Rising — but was followed up by the Crooked Kingdom series, which included the popular Six of Crows. If Shadow and Bone takes off for Netflix, there are several more books for the streamer to mine for potential spinoffs of its own.

For now, fans will at least be able to tune into Shadow and Bone to watch the adventures of Alina, Mal, and the Darkling. Shadow and Bone will premiere on April 23rd.