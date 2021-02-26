The PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy

Sony’s latest gaming console, the PS5, is one of many gaming gadgets that are pretty hard to find in stock right now due to mostly online-only sales. If you are trying to get your hands on one, Best Buy has restocked the PS5 and PS5 digital edition right now, while supplies last.

Similar to today’s Xbox Series X / Series S restocks, the retailer is releasing small waves of PS5 stock right now.

After you secure your PS5, you should consider picking up a few items that will help you get the most out of your next-gen console. I strongly suggest buying a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus and purchasing an extra DualSense controller. A one-year membership to PS Plus also gives you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital compilation featuring popular games released on the PS4.

If you want to expand your SSD storage, sadly there is no way to do that just yet. But Sony is reportedly expanding the options for more SSD storage sometime this summer.