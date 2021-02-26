Stadia version of Terraria is back in production after developer reconciles with Google

Earlier this month, Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks announced that his studio Re-Logic would cancel a Google Stadia port. However, the developer announced today that the Stadia port is now back in development.

”As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit’s entire Google account in early January,” Re-Logic said in a recent Terraria forum post. “After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts.”

After publication, a Google spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that a Stadia port for Terraria was currently in development.

On February 8th, Spinks fired off a series of tweets expressing frustration that he was locked out of his Google accounts for weeks, which included losing access to his Gmail and Google Play account. Spinks first noted that he lost access to his accounts on or around January 16th.

Re-Logic has yet to announced when Terraria will launch on Google Stadia, but the game being back in development is good news for fans of Google’s cloud gaming service. On Friday, two reports from Bloomberg and Wired shed light on some of Google’s failures in building Stadia. And earlier this month, Google announced it was closing its in-house development studio.

Update February 26th, 7:32PM ET: Included information from Google confirming that a Stadia port of Terraria is in development.