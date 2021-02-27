Sony’s PlayStation Network experiencing outage Saturday

An outage of Sony’s PlayStation Network that began Friday afternoon appeared to be persisting on Saturday morning. According to an update on the status page timestamped 6:33PM (not clear what time zone that is) on February 26th, the affected platforms are PS Vita, PS3, PS4, and PS5.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the update reads.

Engadget reported that the outage may be affecting some games but not others; Fortnite appeared to be accessible but Minecraft and Call of Duty: Warzone were not.

The PlayStation Network outage began a day after Microsoft’s Xbox Live service suffered a global outage for five hours. On February 10th, the PlayStation Network was down worldwide for about an hour.

We’ve reached out to Sony for details about what’s causing the outage, how widespread it is, and when it may be resolved, and will update when we learn more.