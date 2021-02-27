Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows includes touch controls, gyro, and more

Microsoft is finalizing its Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows PCs, which includes access to streaming games from the company’s xCloud service. We’ve managed to get access to the latest version of the Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows, an unannounced and unreleased app. Once released, the app will let Windows users stream games from their Xbox Series S / X consoles, and from xCloud.

Currently, you can’t stream games from the new Xbox consoles to Windows PCs, as this is unsupported in the existing Xbox Console Companion app. This new app will solve that, and also bring xCloud streaming to Windows PCs for the first time. We first got a look at this xCloud app for Windows last year, and it has improved a lot since then.

scoop: here's a look at Microsoft's unreleased xCloud app for Windows. This app lets you stream Xbox games from an Xbox Series X / S console, or from xCloud. Full details here: https://t.co/ymyjQDmaeH pic.twitter.com/V3U3PXe7LO — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 27, 2021

The Xbox remote play feature, for connecting to Xbox consoles, works similarly to how the existing Console Companion does. You can remotely wake an Xbox console, sign in, and play games wherever you are.

There is now full touch support, allowing Surface or other touchscreen devices to play Xbox games without a controller. Microsoft also appears to be readying some form of gyro support here, too. There’s an option to enable this, but it doesn’t appear to be fully functional yet. This is an internal beta application, so it’s still unfinished.

Microsoft also appears to be readying 1080p streams for xCloud, instead of the 720p that exists today. This would obviously improve the experience on Windows PCs, ahead of higher resolutions once Microsoft has upgraded its xCloud servers to include Xbox Series X hardware.

It’s still not clear exactly when this app will be made available more broadly. Microsoft is rumored to be planning a “what’s new for gaming” event for next month, so it’s possible we’ll hear a lot more about the company’s xCloud plans (for the web and iOS, too) very soon.