How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes online

Awards season in Hollywood begins Sunday, February 28th, with the 78th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes, usually considered a harbinger of who may take home awards at other shows like the Oscars, will look a bit different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The hosts and presenters will be in different locations in the US and around the world.

Streaming services have finally come into their own at the Globes, with Netflix leading the pack of with 20 total nominations for its television shows; Hulu has six total nominations, Apple TV Plus has two, and Disney Plus has one. In the motion picture categories (the Globes honor films and TV shows), Netflix leads the way with 22 nominations.

And it seems the Golden Globes’ judges have heard the criticism from past years about excluding women from the best director category. This year three of the five nominees for best director are women.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

The Golden Globes will start at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Sunday, February 28th. As it has for the past several years, NBC is broadcasting the three-hour awards show.

How do I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will be available for live-streaming through NBC’s website or app, but you’ll have to enter your TV provider information to watch. You can also watch on Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTubeTV, both of which have paid subscriptions.

Where can I watch the pre-show?

As it does every year, E! is running its pre-show at starting at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. The official pre-show will begin streaming at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT from the Golden Globes Twitter account and the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes website. NBC will start its red-carpet coverage at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back as co-hosts, returning for the fourth time. The pair hosted back in 2013, 2013, and 2015. They’ll be bicoastal this year: Fey will be live in New York while Poehler will be in Beverly Hills.

The list of presenters includes: Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Kenan Thompson.

Nominees are expected to appear from various locations around the world

Who’s nominated?

Here is the full list of nominees:

Film

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture — Animated

The Croods, A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Mank

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, and Trent Reznor, Soul

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Si,” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress and Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Television

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series – Musical /Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox,

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress -Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor - Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear