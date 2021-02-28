How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes online

Awards season in Hollywood begins Sunday, February 28th, with the 78th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes, usually considered a harbinger of who may take home awards at other shows like the Oscars, will look a bit different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The hosts and presenters will be in different locations in the US and around the world.
Streaming services have finally come into their own at the Globes, with Netflix leading the pack of with 20 total nominations for its television shows; Hulu has six total nominations, Apple TV Plus has two, and Disney Plus has one. In the motion picture categories (the Globes honor films and TV shows), Netflix leads the way with 22 nominations.
And it seems the Golden Globes’ judges have heard the criticism from past years about excluding women from the best director category. This year three of the five nominees for best director are women.
What time do the Golden Globes start?
The Golden Globes will start at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Sunday, February 28th. As it has for the past several years, NBC is broadcasting the three-hour awards show.
How do I watch the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes will be available for live-streaming through NBC’s website or app, but you’ll have to enter your TV provider information to watch. You can also watch on Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTubeTV, both of which have paid subscriptions.
Where can I watch the pre-show?
As it does every year, E! is running its pre-show at starting at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. The official pre-show will begin streaming at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT from the Golden Globes Twitter account and the official Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes website. NBC will start its red-carpet coverage at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.
Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back as co-hosts, returning for the fourth time. The pair hosted back in 2013, 2013, and 2015. They’ll be bicoastal this year: Fey will be live in New York while Poehler will be in Beverly Hills.
The list of presenters includes: Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Kenan Thompson.
Nominees are expected to appear from various locations around the world
Who’s nominated?
Here is the full list of nominees:
Film
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture — Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Director — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture — Animated
The Croods, A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Picture — Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Mank
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, and Trent Reznor, Soul
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress and Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Television
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical /Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox,
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress -Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Cecil B. deMille Award
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.