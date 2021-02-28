2021 Golden Globes: Netflix dominates the night, Nomadland takes top honor

In a year of ongoing movie delays and stalled television productions, it’s no surprise that this year’s Golden Globes winners were dominated by streaming services — in particular, Netflix.
However, before getting into the winners of the evening, it’s impossible to ignore that this year’s Golden Globes were surrounded by a number of important controversies. Last week the Los Angeles Times published an in-depth feature investigation into the questionable ethics involving all 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting body that selects Golden Globe winners every year. Some members were flown to Paris and put up in expensive hotels on Netflix’s dollar for on-set visits to Emily in Paris, which was nominated for a few awards tonight.
The committee has also received mounting criticism for not having any Black members the same year several prominent Black actors, films, and TV series were overlooked. This includes several performances in Judas and the Black Messiah, I May Destroy You, Da 5 Bloods, and One Night in a Miami to name a few. A statement from the HFPA vowed the association would be better about diversity, but conversation on social media leading up to the show was dominated by conversations about the numerous issues facing the HFPA.
“The point is even with stupid things, inclusivity is important,” Tina Fey said during the opening monologue.
With that in mind, the Golden Globe awards did happen, and many winners were crowned — but no studio or streaming service took home as many awards as Netflix. The Crown (Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress), Trial of the Chicago 7 (Best Screenplay), I Care A Lot (Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman) and The Queen’s Gambit (Best Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series) were all awarded accolades throughout the night.
Netflix’s dominance should come as no surprise. While other studios and networks struggled to get films and shows out the door, Netflix had new releases seemingly every week throughout 2020. Netflix looks to continue that speed, promising at least one new movie a week in the United States on top of new television series and specials.
Outside of Netflix, there were some other streaming wins, too. Disney Plus’ Soul received two awards, for Best Animated Picture and Best Original Score, while Amazon and BBC’s Small Axe saw John Boyega take home Best Supporting Actor for a Performance in a Limited Series. Andra Day helped deliver Hulu’s only award of the night, being awarded Best Actress for her work in The United States vs Billie Holiday.
The tech giants weren’t left out either. Amazon received its second and third awards of the night with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm taking Best Picture, Comedy or Musical and Sacha Baron Cohen winning Best Actor for his performance in the movie. Apple marked down a Golden Globe win too, thanks to Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis taking Best Actor in a comedy TV series.
Although the industry is quickly becoming streaming-focused, theatrical releases and cable shows also took home some awards. On the television front, Schitt’s Creek, a major winner at the 2020 Emmys, kept its winning streak by winning Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical and Best Actress for Catherine O’Hara. Mark Ruffalo received a top accolade for his performance in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.
On the film side, Chloe Zhao received top honors for directing for her work on Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, which won Best Picture and is also streaming on Hulu. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his work in Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah (also streaming on HBO Max), while A24’s Minari won Best Foreign Film. The award comes after backlash within the industry for it being listed as a foreign film despite being filmed by an American filmmaker, set in the United States, and filmed in the USA.
The full list of winners are bolded in the list below.
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Brian Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Soul
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France/USA)