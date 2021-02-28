2021 Golden Globes: Netflix dominates the night, Nomadland takes top honor

In a year of ongoing movie delays and stalled television productions, it’s no surprise that this year’s Golden Globes winners were dominated by streaming services — in particular, Netflix.

However, before getting into the winners of the evening, it’s impossible to ignore that this year’s Golden Globes were surrounded by a number of important controversies. Last week the Los Angeles Times published an in-depth feature investigation into the questionable ethics involving all 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting body that selects Golden Globe winners every year. Some members were flown to Paris and put up in expensive hotels on Netflix’s dollar for on-set visits to Emily in Paris, which was nominated for a few awards tonight.

The committee has also received mounting criticism for not having any Black members the same year several prominent Black actors, films, and TV series were overlooked. This includes several performances in Judas and the Black Messiah, I May Destroy You, Da 5 Bloods, and One Night in a Miami to name a few. A statement from the HFPA vowed the association would be better about diversity, but conversation on social media leading up to the show was dominated by conversations about the numerous issues facing the HFPA.

“The point is even with stupid things, inclusivity is important,” Tina Fey said during the opening monologue.

With that in mind, the Golden Globe awards did happen, and many winners were crowned — but no studio or streaming service took home as many awards as Netflix. The Crown (Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress), Trial of the Chicago 7 (Best Screenplay), I Care A Lot (Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman) and The Queen’s Gambit (Best Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series) were all awarded accolades throughout the night.

Netflix’s dominance should come as no surprise. While other studios and networks struggled to get films and shows out the door, Netflix had new releases seemingly every week throughout 2020. Netflix looks to continue that speed, promising at least one new movie a week in the United States on top of new television series and specials.

Outside of Netflix, there were some other streaming wins, too. Disney Plus’ Soul received two awards, for Best Animated Picture and Best Original Score, while Amazon and BBC’s Small Axe saw John Boyega take home Best Supporting Actor for a Performance in a Limited Series. Andra Day helped deliver Hulu’s only award of the night, being awarded Best Actress for her work in The United States vs Billie Holiday.

The tech giants weren’t left out either. Amazon received its second and third awards of the night with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm taking Best Picture, Comedy or Musical and Sacha Baron Cohen winning Best Actor for his performance in the movie. Apple marked down a Golden Globe win too, thanks to Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis taking Best Actor in a comedy TV series.

Although the industry is quickly becoming streaming-focused, theatrical releases and cable shows also took home some awards. On the television front, Schitt’s Creek, a major winner at the 2020 Emmys, kept its winning streak by winning Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical and Best Actress for Catherine O’Hara. Mark Ruffalo received a top accolade for his performance in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.

On the film side, Chloe Zhao received top honors for directing for her work on Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, which won Best Picture and is also streaming on Hulu. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his work in Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah (also streaming on HBO Max), while A24’s Minari won Best Foreign Film. The award comes after backlash within the industry for it being listed as a foreign film despite being filmed by an American filmmaker, set in the United States, and filmed in the USA.

The full list of winners are bolded in the list below.

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Brian Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Soul

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)